H. June Drummond
Seaford - H. June Drummond, 94 of Seaford, DE, passed away on July 4, 2019 at the ACTS Retirement/Life Community Center in Seaford, Delaware.
She was the daughter of the late Lewis Griffith and Hilda Griffith of Seaford, DE. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Drummond and a brother, Arland Griffith of Seaford.
She is survived by her son, Michael Drummond of Seaford, DE and her daughter Theresa Slaughter and husband, Robert Slaughter, of Ft. Myers, Florida. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia King of Orlando, Florida and a sister-in-law Stella Griffith of Seaford, DE and two nieces, 4 nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews.
June worked as a phone operator at the Sears Catalog Store in Seaford, DE before retiring in 1986. She was a member of the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church and was a member of the Elizabeth Circle. She loved to read and play Rook. She also enjoyed doing plastic needlepoint. She and her husband "Dick" loved to go camping in their travel trailers. They also loved to go dancing and were members of the Twinkle Toes Dance Club and Cotillion Social Dances.
June was a loving and supportive mother, mother-in-law, sister and wife. She was a gentle soul who will be missed by her loved ones.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Noon at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford, where friends may call from 11 to 12. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church (A/C Fund), 315 High St., Seaford. DE 19973.
Published in The News Journal on July 9, 2019