Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Wilmington - H. Lynn Morris, age 74, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully February 6, 2019 at home with his family by his side after a long illness.

Lynn graduated from Mount Pleasant High, class of '62, and served honorably in the Army with the 25th Infantry Division during Vietnam. He made a career as a pipefitter with the DuPont Company, retiring after 40 years of service. In his spare time, Lynn enjoyed surf fishing at various Delaware beaches and driving Ford F-150's.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Mildred Morris. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 48 years, Kathy Morris; daughters Jessica (John) and Gwen (Damon); grandchildren Julia & Jarod and Tori & Megan; and brother Gregg Morris (Pat).

Friends may attend a visitation on Sunday, February 10 at 2 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE with a memorial service at 3 pm. A reception will follow at Trinity Presbyterian, 1120 Darley Rd., Wilmington, DE. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in Lynn's name to the USO to support the troops and their families www.uso.org/donate

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
