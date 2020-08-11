1/
H. Page Melson
1935 - 2020
H. Page Melson

Harbeson - H. Page Melson, age 85, of Harbeson and formerly of Lewes and Rehoboth Beach died on Thursday, May 21, 2020 after a lingering illness.

He was a retired funeral director and funeral home owner. He graduated from Lewes High School, where he was a standout football player. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve after which he attended and graduated from the Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia. He then built and operated The Page Melson Funeral Home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for many years until his retirement. He is survived by a daughter, Donna Jewell; two sons, Erik and H. Page Melson, Jr.; a sister, Beth King, and two brothers, Al Melson and Doug Melson.

A memorial service will be held on August 15th, at 11:00 AM at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Delaware where friends and family may call after 10 AM.

Social distancing protocol will be observed and masks are mandatory for all attending services

Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
