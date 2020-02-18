|
H. Shirley O' Toole
Wilmington - On Sunday February 16, 2020, Shirley (Rode) O'Toole, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Wilmington, DE on August 28, 1931 to the late Daniel & Helen Rode.
As a young girl, Shirley spent summers camping, canoeing and fishing with her brother Jack at Noxontown Pond. After graduating from Wilmington High School in the class of '49, Shirley went to Goldey Beacom Business School and then to work for the DuPont Company. In the summer of 51' she married Frank E. O'Toole III and in the summer of 52' she boarded a ship in New York City, traveling across the Atlantic to Holland where she met Frank. They traveled extensively throughout Europe, as Frank swam competitively for the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning to the U.S. Shirley and Frank made their home in Wilmington, raising 3 children. Shirley was a realtor for Crompton Townsend, she volunteered as a tour guide for Winterthur and she continued to travel with her husband in the states and abroad. Shirley & Frank danced, skied, sailed, golfed, played tennis & enjoyed their vacation home in Stuart, Florida. Shirley dedicated herself to her family.
Shirley was predeceased in death by her husband Frank (2006) and her brother Jack. She is survived by her 3 children, Frank, Charlene and Shirley; grand-children John (Beth) Carroll and Christopher Carroll; great-grandchildren Darian, John, Skylar, Gianna, brother in-law Dr. Richard Mumma, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to Anne Marie Lyons, Laurie Mullay and Sharon Amento for the humor, friendship, kindness & devotion they gave Shirley during the last 4 years.
A funeral service in memory of Shirley will be held on Friday February 21, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, with a service at 1:30 p.m. Entombment following at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, in the chapel of the Holy Cross.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020