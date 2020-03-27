|
H. Thomas Littel
Wilmington - H. Thomas Littel passed on the eve of his 92nd birthday. Tom was born the middle child of seven to the late John and Ermina Littel. He graduated from AI DuPont HS. He joined the Air Force and was stationed in Tripoli, Libya during the Korean War. He returned home and married Cornelia MacLeay in 1955. Lt. Littel retired after 20 years of service from the Delaware State Police in 1976. He finished his career at Wilmington Trust.
Tom was a 60+ year Mason with Temple Lodge #11. He was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Unity Lutheran Church (formerly Zion) where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Tom also sang with Wilmington Opera Society, Opera Delaware, Three Little Bakers in Kennett Square and the OLLI Chorus. Tom and Connie were longtime members of W.B.C.C.I. Airstream Club and traveled the country. Also an avid runner, Tom ran in several Marine Corps Marathons and Caesar Rodney Half Marathons.
Tom is survived by son David E. Littel, daughter Nancy JL Powel, granddaughter Sadie Ludwig and husband Joshua, and great-granddaughter Olivia Ludwig. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Emma & Lloyd Hartsock and Joyce & Gary Arvin, sisters-in-law Elsie Jane Littel, Helen Like, Judy Markel and Shirley Ollice, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his wife in 2015, his son-in-law Alex Powel, brothers Jack, Bill and Bobby and sister Thelma Wheatley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to DE Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Hill Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711, Opera Delaware, 4 S Poplar Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or a that may be struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held later when it's safe to gather. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020