H. Vaughn Lang, Jr.
At the age of 94, Harold Vaughn Lang, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL. He was born in Wilmington, DE October 14, 1925 the son of Harold V. Lang Sr. and Elva Whann Lang, both deceased.
Vaughn graduated from Brown Vocational High School, Wilmington, DE in 1943 and enlisted in the Navy that same year, serving in the South Pacific on board a destroyer tender for 26 months. Upon discharged from the Navy in 1946, Vaughn attended Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. before joining his father in the family business, Lang Carpet. The business was started as George F. Lang Company by his grandfather prior to the year 1900. Vaughn was President of the company from 1956 until his death and was extremely proud to have the fifth generation actively managing the business in recent years.
He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he served in many capacities over the years, including Sunday School Teacher, Board Member, and President of the Board of Trustees. Some years ago, he was member and past President of Brandywine Hundred Kiwanis Club. Vaughn was also a 32 degree Mason in Lafayette Lodge #14, Wilmington, DE., and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Vaughn was a life member of the University and Whist Club serving on several committees and as President from 1973 to 1975. He was also a member of the Wilmington Country Club for 37 year beginning in 1971, and before resigning to move to Vero full time, Vaughn served on several committees.
In addition to Vaughn's many career successes, he loved to have a good time. He had a true passion for boating. He loved taking his children and grandchildren fishing and crabbing, as well as enjoying a beautiful day out on the Chesapeake Bay. Vaughn also loved dancing, travel, and a great meal. He had many friends and was a member of many social groups including bridge club, and multiple lunch groups.
Vaughn will be missed by his loving wife Lauris, his three children and their spouses, Susan Baddorf and husband Mark, Nancy Parks and husband Bruce, and Thomas S. Lang and his wife MaryJane, all of Wilmington, DE. He will also be missed by his step daughter Robyn Houghton Parker of Twin Falls, ID.
Also surviving him are his much-loved grandchildren, Kyle and Alex Baddorf, Shelly and Katie Parks, and Matthew, Kristin, and Courtney Lang. Vaughn was also a proud great-grandfather to Stella Baddorf and Grant Lang. He is also survived by his nine step-grandchildren and his 18 step-great-grandchildren, all of the West Coast, USA. He is predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Grace of Minneapolis, MN and his sister Alice Wills of Blacksburg, VA. Vaughn was also predeceased by his step son Gary Houghton of Seattle, WA.
A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Pennsylvania Ave. and Rodney St., Wilmington, DE on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 1pm. Tea and coffee to follow, also at the church.
Interment will be private at Head of Christiana Cemetery, Newark, DE.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders "APFED", PO Box 29545, Atlanta, GA 30359, (713)493-7749.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020