Hannah Arieff Braunstein
Wilmington - Age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Forwood Manor, where she spent the last several years of her life.
Hannah was a lifelong Wilmington resident. She was born May 20, 1924 to the late James and Clara (nee Harwitz) Arieff. Her parents owned a grocery store/butcher shop at 22nd and Jessup Streets, where Hannah spent many afternoons and weekends working in the business.
After graduating from P.S. DuPont High School in 1942, she attended Goldey-Beacom College. Hannah worked for the DuPont Company and for Dravo Shipbuilding during World War II. After the war, she met Bertram Braunstein, who was to become her husband for more than 50 years. Hannah worked for and retired in 1990 from the State of Delaware Department of Labor. She did volunteer work in the community; most notably with B'nai B'rith Women (twice serving as President of the Wilmington Chapter); was a long time member of Congregation Beth Shalom; collected funds for various charities and worthy causes; and served as a mentor for school children in the City of Wilmington for a number of years. Hannah had many friends and was always available to help friends and family.
Bert and Hannah were completely devoted to each other. They were each other's best friends as well as spouses, and were almost inseparable after both retired from their careers. Hannah was a caretaker throughout her life, caring for both of her parents during illnesses, and for her mother following her father's passing. She was a doting mother of her two children, and cared for her husband during his illnesses in the latter part of his life.
The family would like to thank the staff at Forwood Manor for the compassionate care they provided Hannah.
Preceded in death by her husband, Bert in 1997; she is survived by her two children, George (Mary Ann) and Sandra (Samuel Powell); four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Congregation Beth Shalom, 1801 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802; the World Central Kitchen (www.worldcentralkitchen.org); or a .
