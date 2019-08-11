|
Hannah Lee Bove
Daytona Beach - Hannah Lee Bove, age 26, of Daytona Beach Florida, formerly of Chadds Ford, PA died on July 21, 2019 in Daytona Beach.
Hannah was a sweet and loving person. She was a highly creative photographer, and had countless friends. Everyone loved Hannah. She was filled with energy, style and hipness (Bizzle).
Hannah was a graduate of the Tatnall School and attended Coastal Carolina University. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Januar D. Bove Jr. and Lillian Briggs Bove, Jane Stabler Evans and Elwyn Evans Jr. She is survived by two brothers, Jeffrey B. Bove Jr. of Los Angeles California, and Charles Ramsay Bove of Wilmington, Delaware, and her parents, Jeffrey B. Bove and Carol Lloyd Bove of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.
Hannah loved the ocean. She spent many of her days on the beaches of Nantucket Island, Stone Harbor New Jersey, Rehoboth Beach Delaware, the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Myrtle Beach South Carolina, Sea Island Georgia, Daytona Beach Florida, Islamorada in the Florida Keys, the Bahamas, St John's in the Virgin Islands, Venice Beach California, Laguna Beach, San Diego, Hawaii and Zanzibar. She also traveled throughout Europe, hang gliding in the Alps, and to Mexico. She even went on a Safari with her mother in Tanzania Africa. Hannah also loved music, her cats, and growing up with her Newfoundlands and Bulldogs on Burrows Run Farm.
Hannah was a free spirit whose youth and laughter will be with us forever.
In lieu of flowers, Hannah's family requests that donations be sent to McLean Hospital to advance research into addiction. Checks should be made payable to "McLean Hospital" and sent to 115 Mill Street, Belmont, MA 02478. Online gifts can be made to https://www.mcleanhospital.org/give. Please note "in memory of Hannah Bove" in the memo field.
A service in Hannah's memory and celebration of her life will be held on September 7, 2019 at 12 pm at the Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church, 101 Old Kennett Pike, Wilmington Delaware 19807.
Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 11 to Sept. 6, 2019