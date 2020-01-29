|
Hannah V. Evans
Newark - Hannah V. Evans, age 74, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Hannah was a faithful member of Reach Church where she was well-loved and very involved in its ministries. She loved antiques and enjoyed painting and doing crafts. She will be dearly missed by her beloved family.
Hannah is survived by her loving husband, Charles Evans; son, Doug Evans (Lisa); daughter, Jamie Baker; grandchildren: Steven (Esther), Kelly (Brad), Aaron, Hannah, and Ragan; great-grandson, Trey; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Viola Jancuska; and siblings, John Jancuska and Joan Petro.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, from 9:30-11 AM at Reach Church, 2880 Summit Bridge Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a service in celebration of Hannah's life at 11 AM. Burial will take place Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11 AM at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020