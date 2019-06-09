|
Harland Wakefield, Jr.
Wilmington - Harland M Wakefield Jr. died on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Harland was born in Upland, PA to the late Harland and Margaret Wakefield. He graduated from Ridley Park High School, served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during World War II followed by three years in the Maritime Service as an engineering officer.
Harland began his career with Delmarva Power at the Edgemoor Power Plant in 1950 becoming Plant Superintendent in 1973. He retired from the Delmarva Power Board of Directors and as Senior Vice President in 1988. He also served as a Christiana Care Trustee and was a past member of the YMCA Advisory Board. Harland greatly enjoyed traveling, especially to historic homes, with his wife Nellie. He also enjoyed wood working, gardening and taking care of their home.
In addition to his parents, Harland was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Nellie. He is survived by his two daughters, Janis Marie Melton and her husband Roy of Coatesville, PA and Sharyn Lee Slater and her husband Richard of Newark, DE. He is also survived by four grandsons, two great granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11 from 10-11am at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. The funeral service will begin at 11am, followed by interment at Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in loving memory of his wife, Nellie, to the , DE Chapter 240 N. James Street Suite 100A, Newport, DE, 19804. Condolences may be sent online via mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019