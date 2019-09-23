|
|
Harley W. Spry, Jr.
Middletown - Harley W. Spry, Jr., 79 of Middletown passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Seasons Hospice with his wife by his side.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road on Thursday morning from 11 AM to 12:15 PM. A Masonic Service will commence at 12:30 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Shriners Hospital, 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140. A full obituary and online condolences may be viewed at Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 23, 2019