Harman Banning
Harman Banning

Newark, DE - Harmon Ward Banning, age 84, of Newark, DE passed away at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was the son to the late Andrew and Marguerite (Goudzwaard) Banning.

Harmon's aptitude for math and electronics showed early in life, he became a "ham" radio operator in high school in Bangor, Maine where he grew up. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Harmon then moved on to study Electrical Engineering at the University of Maine, followed by a long career in Microwave Engineering. Harmon was excited to have equipment he helped develop go into space on satellites the moon and Mars. Naturally, he saw playing bridge and sailing as mathematical challenges, and he enjoyed sailing whenever he could. A self-taught home handyman, Harmon enjoyed woodworking and restoring the family "camp" in the northern Adirondack Mountains, in NY.

Harmon is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Ann (Sheldrick) Banning; son, Grant Banning; two daughters: Adele Wright and her husband, Robert and Alison Rogerson and her husband, Joe; two grandsons; two granddaughters; and brother, Martin Banning and his wife, Gert.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at St. Thomas's Parish Cemetery in Newark. Donations would be appreciated to the "St. Thomas's Parish" where Harmon was a long-time choir member and lay leader or to "Delaware Hospice". To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
