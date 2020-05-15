Harold Bailey
1927 - 2020
Harold Bailey

Townsend - At 93 years old, Harold peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 while at home with his loving wife, Mary Louise by his side.

Along with his wife Mary Louise, his courageous life will forever be cherished in the lives of his 7 children and 19 grandchildren.

Harold is a World War II veteran and because of his devotion to our country, his final resting place will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware. There will be a memorial service held for Harold at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Harold. To view full obituary and to share your thoughts, memories, or offer condolences to the family visit https://www.daniels-hutchison.com/obituary/harold-bailey




Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 15, 2020
I HAD ONLY MET MR BAILEY IN THE LAST YEAR AND A HALF BUT KNEW HIS WIFE MARY LOUISE FOR MANY YEARS. MY ENCOUNTER OF MR BAILEY THE FIRST TIME I MET HIM WAS '' WHAT A SWEET AMD GENTLE MAN''. AS I GOT TO KNOW HIM WE LAUGHED AND JOKED AND GOT CLOSER AS FRIENDS. EVERYTIME I WOULD GO OVER TO HIS HOUSE HE WOULD HAVE A WHITE RING AROUND HIS MOUTH FROM EATING HIS WHITE POWERED DONUTS AND I WOULD SAY '' WELL I SEE YOU'VE BEEN EATING YOUR DONUTS AGAIN. AND HE WOULD LAUGH AND REPLY ''YEP''. I WILL MISS HIM.ROBIN
ROBIN COX
May 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Alex Hall
Family
May 15, 2020
To the Bailey Family You all are in my thoughts and prayers everyday. Mr. Harold was a good man Ms. Bailey he will always be in your heart forever. He will surely be missed by many. Love Carol Dixon-Wylie, Marc Dixon, James Wylie
Carol Dixon
Friend
