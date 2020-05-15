Harold Bailey
Townsend - At 93 years old, Harold peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 while at home with his loving wife, Mary Louise by his side.
Along with his wife Mary Louise, his courageous life will forever be cherished in the lives of his 7 children and 19 grandchildren.
Harold is a World War II veteran and because of his devotion to our country, his final resting place will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware. There will be a memorial service held for Harold at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Harold.
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.