I HAD ONLY MET MR BAILEY IN THE LAST YEAR AND A HALF BUT KNEW HIS WIFE MARY LOUISE FOR MANY YEARS. MY ENCOUNTER OF MR BAILEY THE FIRST TIME I MET HIM WAS '' WHAT A SWEET AMD GENTLE MAN''. AS I GOT TO KNOW HIM WE LAUGHED AND JOKED AND GOT CLOSER AS FRIENDS. EVERYTIME I WOULD GO OVER TO HIS HOUSE HE WOULD HAVE A WHITE RING AROUND HIS MOUTH FROM EATING HIS WHITE POWERED DONUTS AND I WOULD SAY '' WELL I SEE YOU'VE BEEN EATING YOUR DONUTS AGAIN. AND HE WOULD LAUGH AND REPLY ''YEP''. I WILL MISS HIM.ROBIN

ROBIN COX