Harold H. "Sonny" "Mutt" Musser Sr.
Harold H. "Mutt" "Sonny" Musser, Sr.,

New Castle - Harold H. "Mutt" "Sonny" Musser, Sr., age 78, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Born in Beavertown, PA on July 15, 1942, he was a son of the late Milford M. and Mildred Charlotte (Yeager) Musser. Mutt worked throughout his life at various machine shops as a machinist for 42 years. He loved NASCAR and in earlier years traveled to various NASCAR races. Mutt and his wife, Pamela, enjoyed camping and traveling as well as going to flea markets and yard sales. He liked watching football and in his earlier years played golf. Mutt was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #1578 in New Castle. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and family.

Mutt was an avid Chevy man who will be remembered for always saying, "I'd rather eat worms than drive a F-O-R-D." He always remembered his father saying, "If you haven't made someone smile or laugh each day, you haven't done your job." Mutt lived every day to this saying.

In addition to his parents, Mutt was preceded in death by his son, Harold "Dusty" Musser, Jr.; brothers, Charles Musser, Sr. and Warren Musser; sisters, Shirley Kressler and Mary Witmer; mothers-in-law, Ruby Dill and Lynn Dill; sister-in-law, Mary "Pinky" Dill; and dear family friend, Lynea Mosteller. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Pamela Jean (Dill) Musser; daughter, Tina Sherre Griffin; sister, Carolyn "Cookie" Bodner (Dan); grandchildren, Dawn Griffin, Amanda Griffin (Roger Newkirk), Kyle Griffin and Melissa Vergara (Kristian); great grandchildren, Aiden Griffin, Alexander Vergara, Lilly Vergara and Marisol Vergara; brothers-in-law, Sudler "Sonny" Dill, Jr. and John Dill; father-in-law, Sudler "Sonny" Dill, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Paula Dill and Peg Musser; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Don't Know.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at Cherry Hill Cemetery, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.

At the request of the family, no flowers please. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, Union United Methodist Church, 345 School Bell Road, Bear, DE 19701, or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
