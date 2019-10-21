|
|
Harold Haag
Wilmington - Harold Haag, 68, of Wilmington, DE died on October 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Harold was born on January 29, 1951 in Edgeley, ND. He graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in Chemistry and moved to Wilmington, DE in 1983 to work for Hercules, Inc. He worked for over 30 years at the former Hercules Research Center site retiring in 2014 from Ashland Aqualon Functional Ingredients as the Global Technical Service Manager for Coatings.
Harold traveled the world during his career with Hercules and Ashland: India, China, Korea, Russia, South America, Mexico, and a variety of European countries to name a few locations. On his many visits to Mexico, he was always happy to practice his Spanish speaking skills. After retiring, Harold enjoyed maintaining contact with his family and life-long friends through his frequent trips back to North Dakota. He particularly enjoyed his last trip back in July 2019 during which he attended his 50-year high school class reunion.
Harold is survived by his daughter Dr. Caitlin Haag Murphy (Brian) of Media, PA; three sisters, Sharon Young, Ruth Bush, and Lori Belgarde of North Dakota; three nieces, and two nephews. In keeping with his commitment to maintaining a minimal carbon footprint, Harold has chosen a green burial. Services will be private in Fountain Hill, PA. Gifts in his honor can be sent to The Nature Conservancy of Delaware, [email protected]
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019