Services
Rigby Harting and Hagan Funeral Home - Media
15 E 4th Street
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3755
For more information about
Harold Haag
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Haag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Haag


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Haag Obituary
Harold Haag

Wilmington - Harold Haag, 68, of Wilmington, DE died on October 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Harold was born on January 29, 1951 in Edgeley, ND. He graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in Chemistry and moved to Wilmington, DE in 1983 to work for Hercules, Inc. He worked for over 30 years at the former Hercules Research Center site retiring in 2014 from Ashland Aqualon Functional Ingredients as the Global Technical Service Manager for Coatings.

Harold traveled the world during his career with Hercules and Ashland: India, China, Korea, Russia, South America, Mexico, and a variety of European countries to name a few locations. On his many visits to Mexico, he was always happy to practice his Spanish speaking skills. After retiring, Harold enjoyed maintaining contact with his family and life-long friends through his frequent trips back to North Dakota. He particularly enjoyed his last trip back in July 2019 during which he attended his 50-year high school class reunion.

Harold is survived by his daughter Dr. Caitlin Haag Murphy (Brian) of Media, PA; three sisters, Sharon Young, Ruth Bush, and Lori Belgarde of North Dakota; three nieces, and two nephews. In keeping with his commitment to maintaining a minimal carbon footprint, Harold has chosen a green burial. Services will be private in Fountain Hill, PA. Gifts in his honor can be sent to The Nature Conservancy of Delaware, [email protected]
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now