Services
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-9237
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood - Harold J. "Max" Maxwell Jr. age 92, of Greenwood, DE, formerly of Wilmington, DE was called home to the lord on February 12, 2019.

Mr. Maxwell spent time in the Navy during WW II. After the war he went to college and spent his summers at Hack's Point in Cecil County, MD, where he met his wife of 54 years, Edith M. Tims. Max was a purchasing agent at General Motors retiring after 37.5 years. After retirement he moved to New Bern, NC before settling in Rehoboth Beach, DE. He was an avid boater and loved being on the water. He enjoyed golfing and spending quality time with his family.

He is survived by two sons, Jeff of Greenwood and Harold III (Trip). He is also survived by two grandchildren, Alyssa Maxwell of Wilmington and Zane Maxwell of New Castle, one brother, O. B. Morman of Duluth, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Sr. and Elizabeth Maxwell and his wife Edith.

Memorial Services will be on Saturday, May 23rd at 11 AM at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford, where friends may call from 10 to 11.

To leave a condolence visit

www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
