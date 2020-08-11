1/1
Harold Joseph Laggner M.D.
1921 - 2020
Harold Joseph Laggner, M.D.

Longwood, FL - Dr. Harold Joseph Laggner, 98, of Longwood, Florida (formerly of Smyrna, and Hockessin, DE) died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Advent Health Orlando Hospital. Dr. Laggner was born on August 11, 1921 in the Scranton Pennsylvania area to Joseph F. and Julia (Matouchek) Laggner.

Dr. Laggner graduated the University of Scranton, PA in the class of 1942. He joined the US Army, but was allowed to continue his studies at the Thomas Jefferson Medical School (now known as Sidney Kimmel Medical College) where he earned the degree of Medical Doctor on June 22,1945. The next day he was married to his beloved Betty and within a week he was sent to active duty. His longest assignment was as the Army Health Officer of the Aleutian Islands, Alaska, where he was based on Adak Island. His final post was nine months at Valley Forge General Hospital with the rank of Captain.

In 1948, after leaving the Army, Dr. Laggner opened a family medical practice in Smyrna, DE where he treated patients until 1973. In addition, Dr. Laggner treated patients at the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna where he was named Director of Medicine from 1956 to 1988. At this location, Dr. Laggner trained Geriatric residents from Jefferson. Still, he found time for this hobbies of golf, skiing, and needlepoint.

Dr. Laggner was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Betty J. (formerly Riggin) and his son-in-law Dr. G. Leigh Cook. He is survived by 3 children: Rosanne (Laggner) Cook of Wilmington, H. Brooke Laggner and wife Holly (Smith) of Longwood, FL, and David R. Laggner and wife Sandy (Cave) of Wilmington and 6 grandchildren: W. Brooke Laggner (wife Lauren), Robin (Cook) Patel (husband Eric), Dr. Megan Cook Bajlovic (husband Mirko), Brandon Laggner, and Ryan Laggner (wife Maria) and 6 great grandchildren.

Interment will be private at the All Saints Cemetery in Wilmington.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com

Arr. by Matthews-Bryson FH, Smyrna.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
