Harold L. StithWilmington - Transitioned on October 24, 2020. Harold was born on August 17, 1949. Harold aka "Stiffy" leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Sandra "Sandy" Benson-Stith, his sons; Keenan (Susan) and Septian Benson; one aunt, Darlene Stith, 8 siblings; Alvin Brown of Emporia,VA, Pamela Joyner of Virginia Beach, VA, Harold S. Brown and Sharon M. Gray of North Dinwiddie, VA, Erwin Brown (Catherine) of San Antonio, TX and Cheryl Prosise of Petersburg, VA; 2 sisters in-law: Blair and Deborah (Michael) Benson; 2 brothers in-law; Bruce (Sheila) and Kirk (Cassandra) Benson; 6 grandchildren; Brittany, Karon, Kyair, Kayla, Ariana and Mikianna; 5 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.