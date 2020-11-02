1/1
Harold L. Stith
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold L. Stith

Wilmington - Transitioned on October 24, 2020. Harold was born on August 17, 1949. Harold aka "Stiffy" leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Sandra "Sandy" Benson-Stith, his sons; Keenan (Susan) and Septian Benson; one aunt, Darlene Stith, 8 siblings; Alvin Brown of Emporia,VA, Pamela Joyner of Virginia Beach, VA, Harold S. Brown and Sharon M. Gray of North Dinwiddie, VA, Erwin Brown (Catherine) of San Antonio, TX and Cheryl Prosise of Petersburg, VA; 2 sisters in-law: Blair and Deborah (Michael) Benson; 2 brothers in-law; Bruce (Sheila) and Kirk (Cassandra) Benson; 6 grandchildren; Brittany, Karon, Kyair, Kayla, Ariana and Mikianna; 5 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved