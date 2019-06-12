|
Harold N. Bachman, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Knoxville, TN.
He as born on May 11, 1933 in Wilmington, DE to Harold T. and Sadie (Tressler) Bachman, who preceeded him in death as well as his late wife, Sandra E. Bachman.
Harold was a 1952 graduate of Conrad High School in Wilmington where he played football, and later attended Goldey Beacom College. He proudly served our country as a member of the US Navy, followed by time spent with the FBI. He retired after a 30 year career with Chrysler, after which becoming an accomplished painter and golf enthusiast, while spending the winters vacationing in Florida.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Joan Vogel Bachman and family, Judy (Bachman) Yeager and husband John of Knoxville, TN; 3 granddaughters, Jessica, Jamie, and Jacqueline Yeager; step-grandchildren, Alicia and Robert M. Vogel; and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you for the loving care he received from Amedisys Hospice of Knoxville as well as Morning Pointe Assisted Living. He will be missed by all.
Services will be held at a later date in Delaware.
Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019