Harold R. Lamarre
Glen Mills, PA - Harold R. Lamarre, age 87, of Glen Mills, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Rose Court in the Glen Mills Assisted Living Facility, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Eagle Lake, ME on November 10, 1932, he was a son of the late Joseph and Leona (Saucier) Lamarre
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brothers and a sister. He is survived by his wife, Laurine (Gagnon) Lamarre; sister, Carolyn Labbee of ME; children, Gregory Lamarre of Easton, MD, Dean and Drew Lamarre of New Castle, Lisa Lamarre-King of Middletown and Michael Lamarre of Wildwood, NJ; 2 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.
A public visitation will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if your father is still with you, give him a hug.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.