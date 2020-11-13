1/1
Harold "Don" Roegge
Harold "Don" Roegge

Middletown - Harold Donald Roegge "Don", 89, of Middletown, Delaware, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020—Veterans Day, with loving family by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, two daughters and their families.

A viewing will be held at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM, funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be private at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, Newark DE.

To read full obituary please visit www.daniels-hutchison.com




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
