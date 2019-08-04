Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE
Harold Stephenson Obituary
Harold Stephenson

Millsboro - Harold Stephenson, age 91, formerly of Wilmington, was called home by God on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

He was born in Marcus Hook, PA and was the son of the late Marion and James. Harold proudly served his country in the US Army. He worked for Sun Oil Refinery, Marcus Hook, as a pipefitter for 39 years and retired in 1984. He enjoyed boating, fishing, bowling and bingo. Harold's time with his grandchildren and his dogs gave him his greatest joy.

His wife of 48 years, Rose (Miller) died in 2001. Harold is survived by his 2 daughters, Beverly J. Hohn and Cindy Willis (Joe); 3 grandchildren, Jeanette, Melissa (Michael) and Joshua; 5 great grandchildren; Victoria, Madison, Dave, Michaela and Michael, II; a sister, Evelyn Morse and a companion, Nancy. He is also survived by his dogs, Prince and Sophie. Harold was also preceded in death by his 6 siblings, John, James (Bud), Roland (George), Virginia McCue, Elizabeth (Betty) Buchheit and Emily Smith.

In lieu of flower, the family suggests donations be made in Harold's name to the Cheer Center, 26089 Long Neck Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 7, beginning at 12:30 pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where a funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
