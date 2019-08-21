Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Harold Taylor

Harold Taylor Obituary
Harold Taylor

New Castle - Harold Taylor, age 88, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com.

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
