Harold Taylor
New Castle - Harold Taylor, age 88, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
