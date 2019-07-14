Resources
Wilmington - Harriet W. Peters, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Christiana Hospital under hospice care.

Her birthday was celebrated the previous week on July 4 by Harriet's family; husband Pete, sons, Scott (Cynthia) and Thom (Kristin) and grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth and Nathaniel.

Harriet was a most loving person and equally so loved by all. At Winterthur Museum she was a tour guide and a 25 year library volunteer.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at a later time to accommodate the family's need

A complete obituary with service details will be published in a future edition of the paper.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019
