Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church Christiana Hundred
E 505 Buck Rd
Wilmington, DE
Harriet W. Peters

Harriet W. Peters Obituary
Harriet W. Peters

Wilmington - Harriet W. Peters, age 86, who died on July 9, 2019, will be remembered at a memorial service at Christ Church Christiana Hundred, E 505 Buck Rd, Wilmington, DE, on Saturday, August 17, at 10 am. Burial will be held privately.

Harriet is survived by her husband of 65 years, Juergen "Pete"; sister, Mary Ann Hinshelwood; brother, Thomas Word, Jr.; sons, Scott (Cynthia) and Thomas (Kristin) and grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth and Nathaniel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Winterthur Library, make checks payable to Winterthur and mailed to c/o Development, Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, Winterthur, DE 19735. Note "Library" in the memo.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
