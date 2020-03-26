|
Harriett Pauline Kaplan Engel
Garnet Valley - Age 83, born April 29, 1936, in Pottsville, PA to the late Anna and Jacob Benjamin (JB) Kaplan, wife of Edward Irwin Engel (Eddie), passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020.
Harriett was the youngest of four. Her childhood home located along the train tracks in Tamaqua, PA, was attached to the family business Jake's Semi-Self-Service Supermarket. During the war years, the family would get up in the middle of the night to sell supplies to the troop trains passing through town. In later years, Harriett's daughters would enjoy the penny candy counter in the store. When he first came to stay with the Kaplans, Eddie would say the late-night freight trains passing by the house felt like they were actually passing through the house.
Harriett was ambitious. She co-wrote her high school song, earned a scholarship to Goldey Beacom College, and worked for the DuPont Company in Wilmington, DE. She later ventured out to work in New York City at CBS prior to moving back to Wilmington to begin her married life.
Harriett's 60-year love story with Eddie started when she saw him lighting up the dance floor at the JCC. They talked until the sun came up at an airport diner on their first date.
Growing up with a grocery store attached to her family kitchen may have inspired Harriett to make catering her vocation while raising her daughters. She co-founded At Your Service Ltd. Catering, and was an exceptional hostess.
Harriett made life-long friends all along the way. She was generous, thoughtful, and loved to laugh, especially at Eddie's frequent jokes. Over the years Harriett supported Hadassah, ORT, Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue, the JCC, and Cupcakes for Cancer which her grandchildren co-founded.
Harriett, Mimi to her granddaughters, cherished her family. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Eddie; daughters, Barrie and Sharon Engel, Jill Flambaum (Joel); and granddaughters, Alexa Ginsberg, Sydney and Haley Flambaum; and many extended family. Harriett was pre-deceased by her siblings, Georgine Paperman, Herman Kaplan, and Bernice Brown.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Harriett's family held a private burial on Tuesday. A public memorial for Harriett will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn or Jewish Family Services of Delaware's COVID-19 Emergency Food & Critical Needs Fund.
