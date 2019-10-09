|
Harry A. Skilton
New Castle - Harry A. Skilton, age 83, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Born in Pennsauken, NJ on July 1, 1936, he was the son of the late Harry G. and Rosamond (Spitznagle) Skilton. Harry graduated from Drexel University in 1959 with a BS in Civil Engineering. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and then went to work for Chicago Bridge and Iron Company. In 1967, Harry proudly founded the Corrosion Control Corporation, in 1983, founded Southern Corrosion Incorporated and retired in 2007 after many years of service.
Devoted to his faith, he was a longtime member of the New Castle UM Church, holding many positions over the years. He loved to travel and together with his wife, they hosted many international students in their home. Harry enjoyed music and in his spare time assisted his wife in many volunteer activities.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan G. (Thomas) Skilton; children, James Skilton (Lynne) of Littleton, NC, Richard Skilton (Michelle) of Townsend and Suzanne Lentini (Kurt) of Suffolk, VA; sister, Yevonne Speich (Tom) of Port St. Lucie, FL; sister-in-law, Helen James of Medford, N.J.; grandchildren, Morgan Barnes (Eric), Emma Skilton, Reed Skilton, Jamie Lentini and Tyler Lentini; great granddaughter, Bree Barnes; and nephew, Dan Oetting.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11:30 am on Friday, October 11, 2019, at New Castle UM Church, 510 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE 19720, where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harry's memory to the New Castle UM Church, at the address listed above or Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018 (https://www.parkinson.org/)
