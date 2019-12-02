Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Harry Allen Dale Sr. Obituary
Harry Allen Dale Sr

Lewes, formerly of Wilmington - Age 76, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at home.

Allen attended P.S. DuPont High School. Allen was an Army veteran of both Vietnam and Desert Storm retiring as a SSG after 28 years of service. Allen was a member of the post # 7447 and was a former member of Minquas Fire Company. He enjoyed western and scary movies and wrestling.

Allen was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Pyle and his sister, JoAnn.

Survivors include his long time spouse, Nancy; daughter, Robin Gaydos; sons, Ronald Dale, Sr (Amy) and Harry Allen Dale, Jr (Jacqueline); brother, Herbert Hunsucker; sister, Patty Baker and Sharon Baker (Mark); 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 12 noon on Friday, December 6, at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 10:30. Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
