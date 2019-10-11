Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Harry Bockman Jr.

Harry Bockman, Jr.

New Castle - Harry J. Bockman, Jr., age 80, of New Castle, DE, son of the late Harry and Pauline Bockman, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Harry retired from Chrysler after many years of dedicated service. Nothing brought him more joy and happiness than spending time with the love of his life, Patricia, their 3 daughters, and grandchildren.

Harry is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia; daughters: Lisa Herr, Karen Peet (Michael), and Michele Lasker (Michael); grandchildren: Kyle, Courtney, Cody, Andrew, and Peyton; and great-grandson, Mason Owen. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Bockman.

Services and burial at Gracelawn Memorial Park will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
