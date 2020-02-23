Services
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 453-1900
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Harry D. Greenwell


1957 - 2020
Harry D. Greenwell Obituary
Harry D. Greenwell

New Castle -

Harry D. Greenwell of New Castle, DE died suddenly at his home on February 21, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born in 1957 in Wilmington, DE.

Harry was raised in New Castle, DE and graduated from William Penn High School in 1975. After graduation, Harry joined the Delaware National Guard and retired as an officer at the rank of Major. Upon retirement, Harry worked as a private construction contractor for himself.

Harry was a kind, giving and generous man with a huge heart who tirelessly helped everyone with any problems or issues they had. He always put everyone else first before himself. His love and expertise with any type of mechanical or construction project was second to none. He was always a huge animal lover and you always seen him with some type of tool in his hand with his dog "Blu" by his side no matter where he went. His biggest enjoyment though was always watching his nephew's son "Brandon" play in any of his sporting events. He rarely ever missed one of his many games.

Harry is preceded in passing by his parents, Charles and Laura Greenwell; sister, Donna Wilkinson; and nephew, Matthew Pienkos. He is survived by his brother, Terry Greenwell; sisters, Paula Pienkos and Kathy Greenwell; and his nephew, Christopher Greenwell, who he raised as his own. He is also survived by his lifelong best friend, Vanessa Dolley along with a host of other loving family members.

He will be remembered by so many that knew him as an uncle, mentor or a devoted friend.

A viewing will be held at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Hwy Newark, DE 19702 on Thursday, February 27th from 6 to 8 pm, and Friday, February 28th from 9 to 10 am, with a service beginning at 10 am. A committal will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19085. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A St., Wilmington, DE 19801.

For online condolences, please visit: www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
