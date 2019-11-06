|
|
Harry E. Cederholm
Wilmington - Age 68, passed away on Monday, Nov 4, 2019 the day after his 48th wedding anniversary.
Harry loved his job and working with his coworkers at New Castle County where he retired from last Saturday. Harry was devoted to his family.
Harry was predeceased by his parents, Barney and Kitty Cederholm.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sharon Cederholm; children, Candace Moore (Sean), Christopher Cederholm and Steven Cederholm (Heather); sisters, Susan Barkauskie (Ron) and Geraldine D'Allesandro (Mark); grandchildren, Taylor, Vinnie, Michael, Connor, Seraphina, Genevieve, Adelaide, and Emmeline and great grandchildren, Lennox and Annika.
Per Harry's wishes services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019