Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Cederholm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Cederholm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Cederholm Obituary
Harry E. Cederholm

Wilmington - Age 68, passed away on Monday, Nov 4, 2019 the day after his 48th wedding anniversary.

Harry loved his job and working with his coworkers at New Castle County where he retired from last Saturday. Harry was devoted to his family.

Harry was predeceased by his parents, Barney and Kitty Cederholm.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sharon Cederholm; children, Candace Moore (Sean), Christopher Cederholm and Steven Cederholm (Heather); sisters, Susan Barkauskie (Ron) and Geraldine D'Allesandro (Mark); grandchildren, Taylor, Vinnie, Michael, Connor, Seraphina, Genevieve, Adelaide, and Emmeline and great grandchildren, Lennox and Annika.

Per Harry's wishes services will be private.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -