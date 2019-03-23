Services
Canaan Baptist Church
3011 New Castle Ave
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 654-8818
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
3011 New Castle Ave
New Castle, DE
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
3011 New Castle Ave
New Castle, DE
View Map
Harry F Harrison, Jr

Wilmington - Age 61, Mr. Harrison passed on Monday, March 11, 2019; son of Ada B. and the late Harry F. Harrison, Sr.; father of Lakisha Gibson, Lavar, Latosha and Faye Brown; brother of Harriet L., James M. and the late Charles A. Harrison; also survive by his fiance', Toni Bradley and a host of other family and friends. Mr. Harrison worked at Shoprite for many years. Funeral 9:30am, Saturday, March 23, at Canaan Baptist Church, 3011 New Castle Ave., New Castle, DE, with viewing 8-9:15am only. Burial Silverbrook Cemetery. congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
