Harry F Harrison, Jr
Wilmington - Age 61, Mr. Harrison passed on Monday, March 11, 2019; son of Ada B. and the late Harry F. Harrison, Sr.; father of Lakisha Gibson, Lavar, Latosha and Faye Brown; brother of Harriet L., James M. and the late Charles A. Harrison; also survive by his fiance', Toni Bradley and a host of other family and friends. Mr. Harrison worked at Shoprite for many years. Funeral 9:30am, Saturday, March 23, at Canaan Baptist Church, 3011 New Castle Ave., New Castle, DE, with viewing 8-9:15am only. Burial Silverbrook Cemetery. congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019