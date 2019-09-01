|
|
Harry Fishman
Glen Mills, PA - It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Harry Fishman, age 92. Devoted husband of Rischa (née Seiden) Fishman, it was love at first sight. They were married 62 years. He was adored by his three daughters, Glori Keller (Josh), Linda Fishman, and Karen Przybyla (Tom). Loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren, Rachel, Joseph and Sarah Keller; Matthew and Erin Przybyla; Jeffrey and Brian Hoyle. Beloved by his sister, Rose Lerner and her late husband Herbert. Harry was a cherished uncle and great-uncle.
Harry was born in Israel in 1927 and was raised in Montreal, Canada. His family relocated to Brookline, MA in his teens. He served in the US Army in occupied Japan from 1945 to 1947 and became a US citizen. He earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Harry worked for DuPont for 31 years. He developed markets for the Adhesive and Sealant industry, and later developed markets for products in the Wire and Cable industry. He received many industry awards including the Charles D. Scott Distinguished Service Award presented by the WCMA.
Harry and Rischa raised their family in Needham, MA and later resettled in Wilmington DE. Harry co-founded Delaware Marketing Services, where he worked until his retirement in 2007. Harry was known for his natural charm, ability to connect with others, and his passion for his family, friends, nation, and Jewish heritage. He was an avid participant and fan of basketball, baseball, tennis, and golf.
Burial will be at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon MA at 10:45 AM on Sunday, September 1, 2019, and shiva will be observed at the DuPont Country Club from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Donations in Harry's memory can be made to Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802; Hadassah, 43 Cornwall Drive, Newark, DE 19711; or a .
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019