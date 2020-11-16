Harry Hammond
Elkton, MD - Harry Edwin Hammond of Elkton, MD, age 83, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 surrounded by family. Harry was born on July 31, 1937 in Elkton, MD to the late Harry H. Hammond and Laura Mildred (Harvey) Hammond.
Harry grew up in North East, MD and was a 1956 graduate of North East High School. He married his high school sweetheart Roberta in 1957. Harry started working at Elkton Supply; now known as American Home & Hardware, at age 15, where he later became a co-owner. He enjoyed retirement since October of 2004.
Harry had a lifelong passion for service and giving back to the community. He was a SCORE mentor and proudly served in the Maryland Army National Guard. He was a member on many Boards and Committees in Cecil County namely Board of Directors for NRHA , Board of Directors of County Bank and Trust, Board of Directors of Elkton Rotary Club , President of PASHA, Board of Directors of American Red Cross, Board of Directors of Elkton Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors of ServiStar, Cecil County Board of Education, Cecil County Public Library Board, Cecil Community College Board , Board of Directors Chesapeake Hospice, Board of Directors of American Cancer Society
, Board of Directors United Fund of Cecil County, and dearest to his heart, Chairman of the Board of Mount Aviat Academy Board of Directors.
Harry was the recipient of many awards, notably Businessman of the Year of the Town of Elkton 1984, Citizen of the Year 1992, Cecil County's Most Beautiful Person 1999, as well as several awards acknowledging his commitment to education.
Harry is survived by his wife, Roberta B. Hammond; daughter, Jennifer Hammond Bradley and husband Robert of Elkton, MD; daughter, Allison Hammond of Elkton, MD; 4 grandchildren: Taylor Akers and husband Jeremy of Elkton, MD, R. Harrison Bradley and wife Stephanie of Elkton, MD, Trent Shaffer of Denver, CO, Garret Shaffer of Elkton, MD and 4 great grandchildren: Camille, Carolina and Colt Akers and Madison Bradley; sisters: Marilyn Spence of North East, MD, Kathleen Sutphin of North East, MD, Shirley Hammond Wilson of Aberdeen, MD, Rosemary Hammond of Appleton, WI. In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his brother, George Hammond, daughter, Adriene Hammond Lewis and grandson, David Lewis.
Honoring Harry's wishes, his services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Mount Aviat Academy" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
.