Claymont - Harry "Bob" Hill Sr., age 81, passed on September 15, 2020 at Christiana Care. Born and raised in the Twin Oak section of Upper Chichester, PA, Bob resided for the past 60 years in Claymont, DE. Bob graduated from Chichester High School Class of 1957. He was an electrician and plumber working for Allied Chemical for 30+ years retiring in 1988. After retirement, Bob worked as a crossing guard for New Castle County for 19 years. He enjoyed reading and in his earlier years enjoyed wood working, bowling and camping at Sun Valley Campground in Lancaster, PA. In addition to his parents, John M. Sr. and Clara V. Cage Hill, Bob is preceded in death by 6 siblings and 2 grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Fran Elliott Hill, 4 children, Terri L. Hill-MacDonald, Harry Jr. (Ginny), Joseph (Lisa) and Thomas (Kristie), brother, George Hill (Betty Ann), 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral services and interment are private. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com).




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
