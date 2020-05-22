Harry J. Clark Sr.
Frankford - Harry J. Clark Sr. of Frankford, DE passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was 75 years old. He was born in Wilmington, DE on June 28, 1944 to the late John V. Clark and Theresa C. (Goralski) Clark.
Harry was a loving husband, and amazing father and grandfather. He was a hard worker and spent over 43 years employed with the post office, and even continued his paper route well into adulthood. During his younger years, Harry enjoyed playing golf and softball with friends. He enjoyed having lunch at Bahama Breeze, especially for their black bean soup. Harry loved to travel and looked forward to annual trips to sunny Aruba. He would proudly mention that he's been to Disney World 29 times (And you know it only cost $75 a night at The Contemporary Resort in the 1970's). Harry was a sports fan and even in an area full of Philadelphia Eagles fans, he stood by his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Harry will forever be missed for his wonderful spirit, quick wit, and friendship.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Vicki Clark; sons, Harry (Jennifer), Michael, Tyler, Ryan (Alex); grandchildren, Lucas, Jordyn, Harrison, Brandon and Kennedy. Harry is also survived by his sister, Margie (Ellwood) and host of additional family and friends that loved him dearly.
In accordance with current health directives, services will be held privately for immediate family.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.