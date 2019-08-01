|
The Honorable Judge Harry J. Goodrick, Sr.
Elkton, MD - The Honorable Judge Harry Joseph Goodrick, Sr., age 91, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Euclid, OH, on February 10, 1928, he was the son of the late Harry F. and Josephine LaSalle Goodrick.
Judge Goodrick was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of World War II and the Korean War. From 1955-1960, he was a school teacher in Prince George's and Cecil counties. After graduating from The Ohio State University in 1955, he decided upon law school and attended Georgetown University Law School, graduating in 1959. He was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1960 and served as Assistant State's Attorney for Cecil County, 1962-1966; as Trial Magistrate in Elkton from 1969-1972; and as Assistant Public Defender, District III, State of Maryland, from 1972-1988. At the time of his appointment to the bench, he was Assistant Public Defender for Cecil County and Examiner for the Circuit Court for Cecil County. His memberships included, The Fellows of the Maryland Bar Foundation, the American Bar Association, Maryland State Bar Association, District of Columbia Bar, and Cecil County Bar Association, where he served as President from 1972-1973. He also served as Commander of Fair Hill VFW Post 8799 from 1985-1990, and Elkton Optimist Club, serving as President from 1972-1973.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Carol Sandra Allen Goodrick; children, Harry J. Goodrick, Jr. (Jane), Baltimore, MD, and Kathleen E. Shiplett (Wes), Alpharetta, GA; step-children, Randy A. Najera, Elkton, MD, Jill Dimaiuta, Herndon, VA, and Maria E. Ritter, Church Hill, MD; brother, Dr. Richard P. Goodrick, Weston, FL; daughter-in-law, Mary Christine Goodrick; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Judge Goodrick was preceded in death by his first wife of 10 years, Ann; second wife of 39 years, Audreé; son, Michael J. Goodrick; and sister, Doris A. Herman.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. Interment with military honors will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MS Society of Delaware, to Mount Aviat Academy, or Singerly Fire Company, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 1, 2019