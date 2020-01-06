|
|
Harry James Dobbs, III
Newark, DE - After a long illness with pulmonary arterial hypertension, Harry James Dobbs III, 73, passed away at Christiana Hospital on December 30th as he was surrounded by family. Jim was born June 18, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Harry James Dobbs Jr. and Alberta Hoey Dobbs, who survives him. Growing up as a navy brat, he lived in many locations. Prior to moving to Delaware, he settled in Mt. Crawford, Virginia on a family farm.
Jim was a 1965 graduate of Montevideo High School in Penn Laird, VA and received a degree from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, VA. He taught 8th grade history for several years before becoming an entrepreneur in the machine tool industry from which he retired.
On September 9th, 1983 he married Sandra Neiffer of Hockessin, DE. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra, and a sister, Donna Ruth Dobbs. Jim is survived by his mother, Alberta Hoey Dobbs; a brother, Thomas E. Dobbs (wife Donna) of Penn Laird, VA; his daughter, Lauren Ashley Dobbs and grandsons, Alex and Aiden Dobbs, with whom he resided in Newark, DE.
Jim was a lifelong student of history, an animal lover and advocate for rescue animals. In his younger years he enjoyed road trips on his motorcycle. In his last year, Jim was fortunate to enjoy his twin grandsons.
Graveside services will be held at All Saints Cemetery on Friday, January 10 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, Lauren requests that donations be sent to Faithful Friends in Jim's memory, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804. To send condolences visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020