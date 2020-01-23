|
Harry Joseph Brown, Jr.
Lewes - Harry Joseph Brown, Jr., age 78, of Lewes, DE, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harry's memory to , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
