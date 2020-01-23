Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
Harry Joseph Brown Jr.

Harry Joseph Brown Jr. Obituary
Harry Joseph Brown, Jr.

Lewes - Harry Joseph Brown, Jr., age 78, of Lewes, DE, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harry's memory to , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
