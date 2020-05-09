Harry L. Martin
Harry L. Martin, Jr.

Harry L. Martin, Jr., 85, formerly of Pottstown, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Spruce Manor, West Reading, where he was a guest since May 2015, He was the loving husband of 60 years to Evelyn "Pokie" M. (Luft) Martin, who passed January 6, 2019. Born in Pottstown, he was a son of the late Harry Lovette Martin, Sr. and Edna M. (Laurent) Martin. Harry started his career as a baker for Mrs. Smith's Pies, then as painter for Reading Crane & Hoist and American Crane & Hoist, and lastly for 15 years as a foreman for Amerind-MacKissic, Parker Ford, retiring in 1988. He was a faithful member of St. Paul's Methodist Church, Laurel, DE, where he served on the financial and visitation committees and helped with the church dinners. He loved boating, traveling, cruises, fishing, tinkering in his garage, gardening, yard work, construction, fixing things and especially his children. He is survived by his 6 children - Patricia Vail (Michael) of Jacksonville, FL, Eileen M. Hughes (David) of Pottstown, Harry A. Martin of Boyertown, Larry L. Martin fiancé of Lorie R. Coursey of Pottstown, Barry L. Martin (Gladys) of Skippack, Gary L. Martin (Lisa) of Limerick, his sister - Gloria Garber of Pottstown, 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Blaine Martin and a great grandson. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Falkner Swamp Cemetery, 2154 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville. Rev. Robert E. Davalt, II will officiate. Flowers are welcome or contributions to St. Paul's U.M. Church, 32827 Old Stage Road, Laurel, DE 19956. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Martin family. www.kleefuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Falkner Swamp Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
