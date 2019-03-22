Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
703 North Broom St.
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 652-5913
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Wilmington - Harry P. Croney, Jr., age 87, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family.

Born in Wilmington, Harry was the son of the late Louise and Harry P. Croney, Sr. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School and the University of Delaware. He served his country proudly in the US Army during the Korean War. For 28 years, he worked for Atlas, ICI and Astra Zeneca, retiring as a Purchasing Agent. He loved sports and was an avid swimmer and played softball for the Astra Zeneca team. His memberships included Fraims and Claymore Senior Centers, where he was the captain of the bocce ball team. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Jamie Croney, and his sister, Mary Louise Croney.

Harry will be dearly missed by his wife of 66 years, Constance Lee (Blackway) Croney; his children, Denise A. Croney, Terri L. (Croney) Borkland, Kaye E. Sterndale (Jeff), and Steven P. Croney, all of Wilmington; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 25th at 12 noon at Mealey Funeral Home, 703 North Broom Street, Wilmington where friends and family are invited to visitation after 11 AM. Entombment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Salvation Army, PO Box 308, 400 N. Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
