Harry Phillips, Jr.
New Castle - Harry Phillips, Jr., age 62, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harry's memory to the , 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019