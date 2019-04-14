Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Harry Phillips, Jr.

New Castle - Harry Phillips, Jr., age 62, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harry's memory to the , 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
