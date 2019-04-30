|
Harry R. Mathis, Jr.
Wilmington - Harry R. Mathis, Jr., 88 of Wilmington passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Harry was born in Hagerstown, MD the son of the late Doris (Dietz) and Harry R. Mathis, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Harry retired as a vice president from ICI America after 36 years. He enjoyed golfing and fishing.
Harry is survived by his wife of 66 years, Faith (Lemke) Mathis; his sons and their spouses, Steve B. and Kim Mathis of Newark, Jeffrey W. and Margaret Mathis of Holland, PA and Scott R. Mathis and his fiancée, Linda Papili of Newark; his brothers, David Mathis and his wife Toni, of Lake Forest, IL and Jerry Mathis of Dallas, TX; his nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private and the family suggests contributions to in lieu of flowers.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019