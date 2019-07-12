|
Harry Robert (Bob) Solway
Nottingham, PA - Harry Robert (Bob) Solway, 81, of Nottingham, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at home.
He was the husband of Ann Curtis Solway with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
Born in Wilmington, DE he was the son of the late Herman and Bessie Pogach Greenstine (AKA Betty Solway Smith), and stepfather Ernest Solway.
He founded Bob's Crane Service, Landenberg and Nottingham. He mounted his first crane on a 1942 Chevrolet Army truck.
Bob was a member of the Waterloo Boys SE PA Chapter of the Two-Cylinder Club, and volunteered at Rough and Tumble Engineers Association.
After retiring, he enjoyed restoring John Deere Tractors and pulling them.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Michael Kimmel Solway and wife, Nancy Self of Monrovia, CA and Keith Robert Solway and wife, Belinda Ann Solway of Nottingham, PA; two granddaughters, Tonya Marie and Jennifer Louise; and one great-granddaughter, Nyomi Lee.
A Life Celebration Service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Ann's home (garden), 245 Kirks Mill Rd., Nottingham, PA 19362. Please bring a side dish and a chair.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Rough & Tumble Engineers Historical Assoc., P.O. Box 9, Kinzers, PA 17535 or Brandywine Valley Chapter Professional Horsemen's Assoc. c/o Nancy J. Tully, 226 S. Union St. Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA.
On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 12, 2019