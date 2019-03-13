|
|
Harry Vincent Davis
Newark - Harry Vincent Davis, age 35, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 10, 2019. Harry lived life to the fullest. He had a contagious smile and laugh that friends and family will remember forever. He loved to travel and get together with family and friends. He spent his time with friends doing art, dancing, cooking, and playing games at Vincent's Sports Center. Everyone loved being with Harry.
Harry is survived by his parents, Harry and Toni Davis; sisters, Jessica Davis (Albert) and Debbie Blankenbeckler (Ronnie); aunt and uncle, Marge and Anthony Battistelli; 3 nephews and 1 niece; and numerous other close cousins and relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vincent & Roberta Battistelli and Harry & Evelyn Davis; and aunt, Pat Davis.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Reach Church, 2880 Summit Bridge Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a service in celebration of Harry 's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Art Therapy Express, 305 Nicola Lane, Hockessin, DE 19707. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019