Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reach Church
2880 Summit Bridge Rd
Bear, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Vincent Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry Vincent Davis Obituary
Harry Vincent Davis

Newark - Harry Vincent Davis, age 35, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 10, 2019. Harry lived life to the fullest. He had a contagious smile and laugh that friends and family will remember forever. He loved to travel and get together with family and friends. He spent his time with friends doing art, dancing, cooking, and playing games at Vincent's Sports Center. Everyone loved being with Harry.

Harry is survived by his parents, Harry and Toni Davis; sisters, Jessica Davis (Albert) and Debbie Blankenbeckler (Ronnie); aunt and uncle, Marge and Anthony Battistelli; 3 nephews and 1 niece; and numerous other close cousins and relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vincent & Roberta Battistelli and Harry & Evelyn Davis; and aunt, Pat Davis.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Reach Church, 2880 Summit Bridge Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a service in celebration of Harry 's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Art Therapy Express, 305 Nicola Lane, Hockessin, DE 19707. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now