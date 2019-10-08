Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
1950 - 2019
Wilmington - Age 69, passed away October 1, 2019. John is survived by one daughter, Karen Brezial; one devoted sister, Mary Henderson-Johnson (James); 3 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Thurs., Oct. 10th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
