Harry Wong Leung
Bear - Harry Wong Leung, loving husband and father, passed gently on the evening of March 2, 2020 in Newark, Delaware, with his loving wife, Linda, and beautiful daughter, Nancy, with him. He was surrounded by many loving members of his extended family and friends throughout the day.
Harry was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 2, 1929. He grew up in Canton, China and Hong Kong and returned to New York in 1952. Harry owned and operated Five Points Chinese Laundry on Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, Delaware for over 30 years. Upon their retirement, he and Linda moved to Bear, Delaware.
Harry is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter, Nancy; his sister, Margaret (Jan) Louie and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and many wonderful friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Yeu John Leung and Lin Shee Wong and his siblings, Howard (Chu Lee) Leung, Frank (Ruifang Ye) Leung, Harold (Chi Min Lee) Leung and Lillian (Harry) Chin.
He taught us that family and good friends were of the utmost importance. He showed us that whatever we do in life, no matter what it is, you should do it to the best of your ability and with the utmost integrity. He always had a ready smile and treated us as if we were the most important person in the room (after his wife and daughter.) And he always shared his loving wit and generous sense of humor. We will always remember your smile.
Family and friends may visit from 1 to 3 PM on Sunday, March 8 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 3 PM to celebrate Harry's life with stories and love. Private entombment will take place on Monday at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020