Harvey E. Roberts, Jr.
Ocean View - Harvey E. Roberts, Jr., Age 94, of Sussex County, Delaware died on Friday, May 17, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was born on December 14, 1924 in Georgetown, Delaware to Harvey and Pearl (Heiner) Roberts.
The family lived on a remote farm near the present day Redden State Park. Living without electricity and modern conveniences proved to be no challenge, instead it provided the perfect backdrop for a life lived abundantly.
Harvey graduated with the class of 1944 from Georgetown High School. These friendships became lifelong and were perpetuated with monthly breakfasts at a local Georgetown diner.
On March 20, 1943 he enlisted in the United States Army at the tender age of 18. His enlistment record describes his character as "excellent". He completed his service in the Army at Fort Miles in Lewes, Delaware.
Harvey married his true love of 63 years, Evelyn Roberts, on October 8, 1947 Shortly after their marriage they relocated to Baltimore Maryland.
He then enrolled in the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago for additional schooling.
His life was enriched with his work, his family, his community and the church He became the Methodist Youth Fellowship Director for decades at the Community United Methodist Church in Riviera Beach, Maryland. His love for people and especially children resulted in he and Evelyn opening their home and hearts to many foster and emergency needs children.
They retired in 1986 to Sussex County Delaware, back to their roots.
Retirement allowed him the time to enjoy his home, gardening, his family, his neighbors, his volunteer work, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Harvey's friends say that his humor and wit was inspiring. He could tell a dry joke without cracking a smile. His iPad became a passion and also the daily news and politics. His enthusiasm for the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles remained throughout his life.
Since Evelyn's death in 2011, he has faithfully volunteered at the Atlantic Community Thrift Store in Ocean View and at the Cheer Activity Center where he delivered Meals On Wheels.
His place of refuge was his home and his family and he loved being a member of Mariner's Bethel Methodist Church in Ocean View, Delaware.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Roberts; parents, Harvey and Pearl Roberts and his sister, Frances Nottingham.
His three daughters, Deborah Skovron, Terry Roberts Witham and Ruthanne Jacobs, struggle for words as to how much they loved him. Their husbands, whom he considered sons, are Walter Skovron, Olivier Karcher and Dennis Jacobs.
Harvey will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Kate Skovron Lee and husband Michael Lee, Joseph Skovron and wife Joan, Shauna Pompey and husband Andrew Pompey, Erin Jacobs, Stephen Jacobs and wife Sarah, Benjamin Jacobs, and Christina Kelley and husband Paul Kelley.
He enjoyed the company more than one could imagine of his great grandchildren Selena Jacobs, Eva Lee, Will Pompey, Moses Jacobs, Hee Tae Lee, Nolan Skovron, Lydia Kelley, and Hee Joon Lee.
Harvey is survived by his brother Talbert Roberts of Georgetown, Delaware and his sister Gertrude Smith of Laurel, Delaware as well as many nieces and nephews.
His celebration of life will begin at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Mariner's Bethel Methodist Church at the corner of Route 26 and Central Avenue in Ocean View, Delaware 19970.
A fellowship luncheon for friends and family will follow.
The interment will be at 2 PM at the Epworth Methodist Cemetery, 187 Henlopen Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to Meals on Wheels in care of the Cheer Activity Center, Ocean View, DE.
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019