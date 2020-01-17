Services
Harvey N. Pierson


1927 - 2020
Wilmington - Harvey N. Pierson, 92, born in Stanton, Delaware, died at home Saturday, January 11, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Janet Irwin Pierson, three children, Mark Pierson and wife, Janice; Nancy Rose and Katherine Pierson-Wallace; grandchildren, Natalie Rose, Daniel Rose (Ada), Curt Wallace, Lindsay Guillebeau (Tom) and great-granddaughter, Josephine Guillebeau. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Helena and Harvey L. Pierson, and his sister, Alice Gebhart (Chan).

He retired from DuPont Chestnut Run in 1989 after 35 years and enjoyed traveling, family time, the outdoors, organizing the annual Stanton Reunion, a good western and Johnny Cash.

The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice, especially Beverly, Michael, Linda, Pastor Michael, Vanessa, Chasity and numerous other angels who were part of his daily care.

A visitation will be held starting at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1700 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19804. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711 or St. Mark's United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, 1700 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
